But Pelosi isn’t thinking about tomorrow, or even next week. Instead, she’s thinking about the long-term. It doesn’t sound very exciting, but that’s the way these sorts of policies become law. A few weeks ago, after my own article on problems with American childcare appeared, Pelosi sat down for a conversation about these issues. She reminded me that the most significant piece of work-family legislation in recent history—the Family Medical Leave Act—also started out as a seemingly hopeless cause. Advocates spent more than a decade building support for it, through a steady campaign of hearings, events, and votes. It was a Democratic initiative but, slowly, it picked up some Republican support. By the early 1990s, the only obstacle to enactment was President George H. W. Bush, who vetoed the bill twice. That changed when Bill Clinton took office. FMLA was the very first law he signed. (Ronald Elving's book, Conflict and Compromise, tells this story in detail.)

Pelosi’s challenge is a little different this time. The Republicans who control the House seem to be getting more hostile to government action, not less. And while at least some of her agenda might have bipartisan appeal, Pelosi herself has become a highly polarizing figure. But Pelosi sees at least one reason to be optimistic: generational change. One reason these issues haven’t gotten attention is that only women seemed to care about them—and there weren’t that many women occupying powerful positions in Washington. Today, about a fifth of all lawmakers in Congress are women, the highest proportion ever (even if it’s still woefully short of their proportion of the population). A woman (Pelosi) was Speaker of the House until her party lost control; another (Hillary Clinton) is widely thought to be the frontrunner in the 2016 presidential election, should she choose to run.

An equally important change may be among the men, more of whom have grown up in an era when they are expected (rightly) to take on at least some share of parenting and housework. It’s not entirely coincidental that the two presidents who have taken these issues most seriously—Clinton and Obama—both had wives with professional careers. Much more than their predecessors, certainly, they understood that childrearing was their responsibility, too. And that’s even more true of younger men coming into government now. “People your age, my son, they see women working,” Pelosi says. “Maybe their mom worked, maybe she didn’t, but their sisters probably do. … It’s a whole different culture in that regard.”

In the short term, Pelosi and her allies will have to make the most of their limited opportunities for action—whether it’s using reauthorization of the Child Care and Development Block Grant to improve standards for childcare, or squeezing out a little funding for Obama’s promising pre-kindergarten initiative. “Every time I’ve talked to the president, I’ve told him how excited I am that he has [pre-k] in his budget,” Pelosi says. But Pelosi thinks there will be a time when Congress is ready to do bigger things. Wednesday’s event represents a first step towards preparing for that day. “It may take time,” she says, “but we want to get a running start.”

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor at The New Republic. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenCohn.