Let’s take the advice of Politico contributor Rich Lowry. Let’s have a national non-conversation about race in the wake of the Zimmerman case.

Let’s pretend that no one who is worried by the Trayvon Martin case has ever articulated their concerns reasonably or dispassionately, and use prominent column space to engage with straw men instead.

Let’s offer up the facile argument that, because most young black men in America are not killed by overzealous neighborhood watch volunteers, the circumstances of Trayvon Martin’s death are not worth our discussing. Let’s pretend that unarmed black men are not killed by law enforcement-types all the time.

Let’s spend several paragraphs merely repeating many of the same things Richard Cohen wrote in the Washington Post on Monday—and refuse to engage with any of the measured, unsensational responses to him that have appeared in the interim.