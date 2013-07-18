Whenever people who don’t follow bike racing happen to meet champion cyclists, they are always surprised by how small the riders seem. So they are, both in general and compared with other sportsmen, or even sportswomen. That thought was prompted again by last Sunday’s heroic stage of the Tour de France. It began in Givors, in front of illustrious guests. One was Eddy Mercx, perhaps the greatest cyclist of all, who must have watched Chris Froome’s victory on Mont Ventoux later in the afternoon and remebered his own heroic conquest of the mountain in 1970, on his way to the second of his five Tour victories.

Another was Marion Bartoli, a week after she won the ladies’ singles at Wimbledon. Her home town is Le Puy-en-Velay, not far from Givors, a ville-étape for the Tour ten years ago, when we who were covering the race were plied with cans of the famous Puy green lentils (they’re really good!), and she’s a Tour fanatic. Seeing her again, off the court, made me think of some comparisons. At Wimbledon, a BBC pundit got in the hottest of water by saying that Marion isn’t “a looker,” but even a less obviously sexist commentator called her “stocky.” To be precise, she’s five-foot-seven, and weighs 140 pounds.

Now look at some cyclists. Tony Martin, who is the current time-trialling world champion and won the first time trial in this Tour, is two inches taller than Bartoli, but the same weight, 140 pounds. Mark Cavendish is five-foot-nine like Martin, though heavier at 150 pounds, with a sprinter’s thick thigh muscles. Although Chris Froome is a lanky six-foot-one, he only weighs 152 pounds. Even then he’s a veritable giant compared with the one man who stayed close to him on Mont Ventoux. The wonderful Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas, still only 23, is the kind of cyclist his fellow Colombians pleasingly call an escarabajo, a flying beetle. He’s two inches shorter than Bartoli at five-foot-five—and 14 pounds lighter, a pocket dynamo of 126 pounds.

With that kind of physique, one can agree that Quintana has certainly chosen the right sport, and the others too: None of them would have much of a career as an NFL tight end, or as an NBA center. What matters with cyclists isn’t their size but their energy-to-weight ratio, their internal organs, and their capacity to turn oxygen into strength. Miguel Induráin won the Tour five times in succession from 1991, and really was a kind of freak. His lungs were a third larger than average for a man of his size, his cardiac output was twice that of many cyclists, and his standing pulse rate was as low as 28 (I’m happy when mine is 65). Unfortunately Induráin was also a client of Francesco Conconi, another infamous “sports doctor,” who is now best known for his pioneering work introducing the blood-enhancing drug EPO to bike racing (and maybe other sports).