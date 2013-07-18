Keep in mind that these are merely the premiums that insurers will be charging upfront—the equivalent, in a sense, of a sticker price on a car. They don’t reflect the subsidies that a majority of people buying coverage will get. For some people, those subsidies will discount insurance premiums by thousands of dollars a year.

The fact that premium bids seem to be coming in lower than CBO and other experts predicted is a pretty big deal—and not for reasons widely understood.

For one thing, it means the overall price of Obamacare—the amount of money the government must spend, in order to make the law function—is going to be even lower than predicted. The reason is those subsidies. The law basically dictates what individuals and families at different income levels will pay for insurance. A reasonably typical middle-class family—two adults, 40 years old each, and two kids, with household income of $50,000, right around the U.S. median—would pay only $3,365 for that second-cheapest silver plan. (I got that figure from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Subsidy Calculator, which you can try if you’d like.) But the law dictates only what consumers must pay, not what insurers must charge upfront. If insurers come in with really high premiums, then the government will have to issue much larger subsidies to bring prices for consumers back down—and the law, as a result, will become a lot more expensive. The very opposite seems to be happening, at least to this point.

The bids also tell us something about the mindset of insurers. The law’s critics and, by the way, quite a few insurance industry officials warned that premiums were going to exceed official expectations. The reason: Insurers couldn’t assume that young and healthy people would sign up for coverage. Without those customers, insurers would be left covering people who were predominantly older and sicker—and, as a result, more likely to run up big medical bills. In response, Obamacare’s defenders—or, more accurately, its believers—argued that the combination of subsidies and the individual mandate would be sufficient to entice enough young, healthy people. They also predicted that insurers, facing the prospect of losing customers to rivals, would opt to keep premiums relativley low.

For the moment, at least, the believers’ case looks pretty strong. A brand-new paper from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, prepared by Linda Blumberg and John Holahan the Urban Institute, may offer a clue why. The paper suggests that most people buying coverage on their own next year will be as healthy, if not healthier, than the typical person who today gets insurance though a job. Maybe the insurance industry’s own actuaries have, after looking carefully at the figures, come to the same conclusion.

