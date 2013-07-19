The interest rate explosion calmed after Bernanke reassured investors that the taper would not take place until economic conditions merited it (in fact, this week, Bernanke tried to re-establish control by telling Congress that, if needed, the Fed would increase their quantitative easing purchases). But the episode is an example of the importance of communication in monetary policy. Bernanke’s statement was fairly unexceptional. But it led to a change in market psychology, perceiving that the Fed had altered their view of the appropriate policy. This heightened uncertainty created what economist Brad DeLong has called the largest and most rapid contractionary shift for U.S. monetary policy in two decades. A new Fed chair must recognize the value of public statements, and take care not to damage his or her own policies by unintentionally generating new expectations.

Jens Weidmann. The head of the German central bank (the Bundesbank) is, like most Germans, obsessed with fighting inflation. Still scarred 80 years later by the policy of the Weimar era, Weidmann last week argued for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates if it needed to curb inflation. This comes at a time when European unemployment reaches new highs every month and is expected to soar even higher.

The ECB doesn’t have a dual mandate, but the Fed does. It’s supposed to be concerned with employment and price stability. But too often Fed policymakers seem more consumed with the latter than the former. The latest monthly numbers show inflation still below the 2 percent target commonly mentioned by the Fed as a goal, and well below the 2.5 percent target they said they would be willing to tolerate until unemployment falls (inflation has in fact been decelerating for the last two years). If unemployment is above the Fed target and inflation below it, that means they’re failing at both their mandates, and they should be talking about looser monetary policy to reach those targets. That means continued quantitative easing, as the economy remains too sick to get by without help.

Pope Urban VIII. The 17th-century pope banned the sale of Galileo’s Dialogues, leading to the astronomer’s conviction on heresy charges for “for holding as true the false doctrine taught by some that the sun is the center of the world.” In short, Pope Urban VIII detested experimentation, which is exactly what the Fed needs right now. The current program of quantitative easing has been good for asset holders on Wall Street, but has had trouble filtering down to ordinary Americans. There are other creative options that the Fed could explore.

Instead of purchasing mortgage-backed securities, for example, the Fed could purchase mortgages, and sell them back to their previous owners at a market rate. They could enter municipal bond markets to lower financing costs for local infrastructure projects, which would likely lead to more construction projects and increased hiring. In 1976, the Fed purchased bonds that helped build the DC Metro rail system. They have a far more varied ability than they’re currently engaged in. Monetary policy’s limits, in other words, have not yet been fully explored. Directly injecting more government purchasing into the economy would be preferable at a time of reduced aggregate demand, but with Congress hopelessly gridlocked, the Fed must be willing to try anything.