Last week, the New York Times ran a big story above the fold on the front page raising serious questions about the failure of Massachusetts authorities to scrutinize Tamerlan Tsarnaev in the Sept. 12, 2011 killing in Waltham, Mass., of three of his associates. Had police given Tsarnaev a closer look in that case—and, who knows, charged him—odds are he would not have been able to plot terrorist blasts at the Boston Marathon.

This week, Rolling Stone came out with a long, deeply-reported piece by Janet Reitman tracing the arc of Tsarnaev’s younger brother, Dzhokhar, from a supremely chill Cambridge teenager to an accomplice in the bombings. The cover image was one of the few close-up photographs available of Dzhokhar, an alluring selfie with eerie echoes of Rolling Stone’s iconic Jim Morrison shot.

We know now which of these two pieces would provoke Boston, and it’s not the one holding accountable people in authority who were in a position to prevent the Marathon horror. It’s the one with the picture. The Boston Herald ran the Rolling Stone cover on its front page today with a giant X through it and the headline “DUMB AS A ROCK.” Mayor Tom Menino wrote Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner, “Your August 3 cover rewards a terrorist with celebrity treatment,” and demanded to know why it hadn’t featured Boston first responders instead, while Governor Deval Patrick called the cover “out of taste.” The Dropkick Murphys, the band behind the unofficial (and excellent) anthem of feisty Boston, tweeted out: “Rolling Stone you should be ashamed. How about one of the courageous victims on your cover instead of this loser scum bag!” CVS, which is based in Rhode Island, took the Rolling Stone issue off its shelves, and Walgreens did the same. As some around the blogosphere started to wonder if this wasn’t all a wee bit of an overreaction, the Boston Globe’s Joanna Weiss pushed back:

The state of the city right now is supreme irritation, and people are reacting precisely as they should… Bostonians dutifully accepted the invitation to get mad, expressing outrage through sarcasm, social media rants, and boycott declarations. No one was talking about censorship. People here understand that a magazine has every right to put what it wants on its cover, and that CVS has an equal right to decide it’s not worth the trouble to stock Rolling Stone on its shelves this month. Boston’s reaction wasn’t “You have hurt us irreparably as a city.” It was “We’d really rather you hadn’t just stuck your thumb in our collective eye.” This isn’t about “Boston Strong,” which has lost all meaning by now, anyway — it started getting out of hand once it morphed into a sports chant, and exited the world of reason the moment the first “Boston Strong Mom” shirt was sold on Zazzle. No, this situation has reminded us of who we really are: Not a group of people prone to blind sloganeering, but a unified bunch, proud of our identity, standing firm against major harm and minor offense. Thanks, Rolling Stone editors. You’ve reminded us what we’re doing here. And also, get out of town.

Get out of town? I’m not sure Jann Wenner or any other Rolling Stone honcho was in Boston to begin with.