On Thursday night, former Vermont Governor Howard Dean appeared at a closed-press grassroots fundraiser for Bill de Blasio, the New York City public advocate who is running for mayor. The “Night of Drinks & Fun” was hosted by Democracy for NYC, a branch of Democracy for America, the grassroots progressive advocacy group founded in the wake of Dean’s unsuccessful 2004 presidential run. And it was hosted at a location far different from the churches, senior centers, and been-around-for-decades small businesses where so much of New York’s retail campaigning takes place. It went down at The Crown Inn, a hip bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Studious readers of some of the more maligned articles in The New York Times Styles section will recognize the significance of several signifiers. Franklin Avenue, for example: The street, which runs south from Bedford-Stuyvesant through Crown Heights all the way down to southeast Prospect Park right near where Ebbets Field used to be, has become shorthand for “hipster gentrification craft cocktails etcetera”; here, for example, is a 2012 Times slide show that begins, “Franklin Avenue is the focus of the renaissance for the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.” (For its part, The Crown Inn offers an impressive array of spirits as well as “From the Farm Sandwiches”—“All ingredients are locally sourced,” the menu promises, “and of the highest quality.”)

Add Dean—who probably led to more political awakenings among today’s liberal twenty- and thirty-somethings than any politician not named Barack Obama—and de Blasio’s own multicultural-marriage, “organic milk,” and economically progressive image, and it seemed fair to ask: Could it be that—in a crowded Democratic primary in which De Blasio is tied for third, pretty distantly behind Christine Quinn and Anthony Weiner—de Blasio is actively courting progressive young people who typically work in creative fields and predominately live in certain neighborhoods in lower Manhattan, Brooklyn, and western Queens? Is de Blasio going after the hipster vote?

Dan Levitan, de Blasio’s spokesman, demurred. “Bill is running as a full-throated progressive,” he told me, “and that’s what Dean did when he ran for president."