Those yoking the city’s and auto industry’s fate in clear correlation must also grapple with the fact that, even as the city files for bankruptcy, the industry is doing well. Not that that’s kept cynics willfully unfamiliar with metonymy from mocking President Obama’s claim to have kept “Detroit” from going bankrupt.

2. Detroit suffered when black elites replaced the more capable white ones.

True, Detroit has had its share of lousy and corrupt leaders in recent years. But its city fathers weren’t that much to write home about even in the good old days. This, too, is linked to the centrality of the booming auto companies to the local economy. In cities with more diversified economies, with the customary mix of banking, real estate, insurance, health care, etc, there is a core of business leaders who are invested in the city and, most importantly, in its downtown, not least because that’s where their own offices tend to be. That’s where they go to the gym, where they go to lunch. Self-interest in keeping things up reinforces their civic instincts. Detroit had plenty of civic pride—as the stunning Michigan mural inside the Guardian building suggests, showing the state gleaming above the rest of the country—but it had fewer of these town fathers, because its business leaders were auto executives who were not stationed downtown and, in several cases, openly disdained the city. Henry Ford was such an anti-urbanist that he built a faux-small town for himself outside the city. When GM moved its headquarters from Flint to Detroit in the 1920s, it settled on a new complex several miles north of downtown, “New Center”; by the time it came downtown in 1996, to the fortress-like, incongruously gleaming Renaissance Center towers, the game was up.

3. Detroit is the victim of city-suburb boundaries that perpetuate inequities.

This theory was floated last night by, of all people, Paul Goldberger, the highly-regarded former New Yorker architecture critic. He wrote on Twitter: “Detroit also crippled by tight boundaries, as if drawn to leave out any part of the region with taxable value.” Um, no. What Goldberger is describing is something that has indeed crippled other older American cities, where well-to-do areas quite close to the city over the years carved themselves out as standalone municipalities, thus depriving the city of their tax base—think of Shaker Heights and Cleveland, Brookline and Boston, and University City and St. Louis (Jonathan Franzen’s first novel was, on one level, about the imperative for St. Louis to reclaim suburban territory.) But this has most definitely not been Detroit’s problem. In fact, the problem there is almost exactly the opposite: the city has too much territory—139 square miles, enough to fit within its borders all of Boston, San Francisco and Manhattan (one of the most incredible factoids ever.) Once, this land was a blessing—it is why immigrants and their descendants skipped over or fled New York in the early 20th century for Detroit, because it was a city where families of modest means could afford not just a tenement apartment but a whole house with a yard. But as the city’s population declined, the land became a curse—so much territory to cover with city services (sanitation, transit, police and fire) and such distances for residents to travel for the dwindling pockets of employment and retail. In cities that truly have “tightly drawn boundaries,” city residents at least don’t have to travel that far to get to jobs in the suburbs. In Detroit, they have to get to 8 Mile (called that for a reason) and far beyond. Yes, the region is astonishingly segregated between its city and suburbs. But no, it is not the result of the nefarious drawing of city lines, as elsewhere.