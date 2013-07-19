President Vladimir Putin's spokesman weighed in, saying that both the arrest in court and the release on bail the following day "are lawful" and not because of the protests. He is also partly right: In 2010, then-President Dmitry Medvedev introduced laws that slackened the draconian ways with which economic crimes were dealt. Now, people charged with economic crimes do not have to sit in jail until their sentence goes into effect. The jail time starts only once an appelate court affirms the sentence.

But the law in Russia is not for following, but for being marshalled and twisted in the service of the thing you need done that may be totally against the spirit of the thing.

Most likely, Navalny was freed because the authorities need him back in Moscow, where he is running for mayor. The current mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, quit—only to declare his intention to run in elections that his quitting triggered. The point was to have Sobyanin, who is quite popular in Moscow, be legitimized by the fire of carefully choreographed but seemingly fair elections: He was, after all, a native of Siberia appointed to the post by Putin. (This is also a way to satisfy a requirement of reforms that were tossed, scrap-like, to the protesters of the winter of 2011-2012: The Kremlin relented and said that governors and the mayors of Russia's two largest cities will no longer be appointed by the Kremlin, but will be elected. The Kremlin then proceeded to introduce all kinds of caveats—like having the appointed mayor quit and run and inevitably win—in order to eviscerate the reforms.)

If Navalny runs against Sobyanin, he will surely lose—in the polls, he is still has yet to break into the double digits, and Sobyanin enjoys all the perks of a relatively popular incumbent. Navalny losing is a way to neutralize him. The Kremlin can then say, "Look, buddy, you lost fair and square. You are not a real contender." But given that the protest movement was basically Moscow's rage at massive election fraud, the race has to at least appear to be maximally fair. Which is why Sobyanin is going out of his way to help Navalny, even helping Navalny clear the candidate registration hurdle. (This is normally the step where the state neutralizes opposition and keeps them off the ballot.) And, a day before Navalny's verdict, the Moscow Electoral Commission released a statement saying that candidates in Moscow's mayoral elections are not allowed to be detained (a type of immunity) because it unfairly inhibits them from campaigning.

Here's the upshot of all that inside baseball: