We understand that some of the violence that takes place in poor black neighborhoods around the country is born out of a very violent past in this country, and that the poverty and dysfunction that we see in those communities can be traced to a very difficult history. And so the fact that sometimes that’s unacknowledged adds to the frustration. And the fact that a lot of African-American boys are painted with a broad brush and the excuse is given, well, there are these statistics out there that show that African-American boys are more violent—using that as an excuse to then see sons treated differently causes pain.

Obama then turned to Florida law, but departed from the specifics of the trial:

I know that there’s been commentary about the fact that the stand your ground laws in Florida were not used as a defense in the case. On the other hand, if we’re sending a message as a society in our communities that someone who is armed potentially has the right to use those firearms even if there’s a way for them to exit from a situation, is that really going to be contributing to the kind of peace and security and order that we’d like to see? And for those who resist that idea that we should think about something like these “stand your ground” laws, I just ask people to consider if Trayvon Martin was of age and armed, could he have stood his ground on that sidewalk? And do we actually think that he would have been justified in shooting Mr. Zimmerman, who had followed him in a car, because he felt threatened? And if the answer to that question is at least ambiguous, it seems to me that we might want to examine those kinds of laws.

This was probably the strongest section of the speech because it acknowledged what so many people, even those unfamiliar with the specifics of the case had been feeling: namely, that incidents like the one in Florida tend to be evaluated through the prism of race.

Obama followed this up with what seemed, simultaneously, like a subtle dig at his own penchant for speechifying and a reason for the continued existence of it:

And then finally, I think it’s going to be important for all of us to do some soul-searching. You know, there have been talk about should we convene a conversation on race. I haven’t seen that be particularly productive when politicians try to organize conversations. They end up being stilted and politicized, and folks are locked into the positions they already have. On the other hand, in families and churches and workplaces, there’s a possibility that people are a little bit more honest, and at least you ask yourself your own questions about, am I wringing as much bias out of myself as I can; am I judging people, as much as I can, based on not the color of their skin but the content of their character? That would, I think, be an appropriate exercise in the wake of this tragedy.

In short, speechifying can only do so much, but a conversation is better than nothing. (If he truly believes this, it is certainly fair to ask why he hasn't done more of it in the last several years.)

Finally, two more things about the speech. The first is that if he is really considering appointing NYPD Police Commissioner Ray Kelly—who has overseen the city's massive, controversial stop-and-fisk program—to head the Department of Homeland Security, he has dug a hole for himself. Obama stated: