If indeed Modi ran, and won, don't expect an invite from the White House anytime soon. In March 2005, the U.S. denied him a diplomatic visa and even revoked his tourist/business visa (under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998) because of his role—or rather, his indifference to—the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat.

The chain of events began when a single car in a train bound for Ahmedabad, the capital of Gujarat, caught fire; 59 people died, all Hindu pilgrims returning from building a temple where a mosque once stood (it was razed by Hindus in 1992). Many Hindus believed—and a court verdict later confirmed—that the fire was a pre-planned attack by Muslims. The day after the fire, riots broke out in Gujarat, and over the next three months some 1,100 people, mostly Muslims (official records say 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus) were killed, often gruesomely, while the police did little to stop it. Zakia Jafri, wife of a Muslim member of Parliament who was killed in the riots, and many others allege that Modi had ordered police not to interfere. The Supreme Court of India, which appointed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the riots, last year cleared Modi of responsibility for the massacre.

David C. Mulford, then the U.S. ambassador to India, said in a statement that the decision to ban Modi was “based on the fact that, as head of the State government in Gujarat between February 2002 and May 2002, he was responsible for the performance of state institutions at that time.” The statement continued, “The State Department's detailed views on this matter are included in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices and the International Religious Freedom Report. Both reports document the violence in Gujarat from February 2002 to May 2002 and cite the Indian National Human Rights Commission report, which states there was 'a comprehensive failure on the part of the state government to control the persistent violation of rights of life, liberty, equality, and dignity of the people of the state.'”

Since then, Modi has tried to put the 2002 riots behind him—he refused to talk about the 2002 riots until a recent interview with Reuters—and rebuild his image, especially abroad, as a pro-business, pro-development politician. At various conclaves, all he talks about is Gujarat’s “growth story.”

In August 2007, Modi hired a Washington-based lobbying firm, APCO Worldwide, to help him sell the state’s flagship program—the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a biennial event bringing together investors, businessmen, and policymakers—and to burnish the state's image. (APCO's client list includes former and current dictators. And its staff includes Tim Roemer, former U.S. ambassador to India from 2009-2011, a senior director at the firm who has editorialized in favor of more investment in India.) That contract recently came to an end in March, according to an APCO spokesman.