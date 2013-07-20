If the police aren’t a regular part of your life it can be easy to miss this. I admit that for a long time I did. In the middle class Philadelphia and South Jersey neighborhoods I grew up in, the police were largely invisible, to the extent that they weren’t even referred to colloquially as “cops.” As such, after the Rodney King verdict I was taken aback, genuinely perplexed, that so many black people took it as evidence that black people “can’t get justice in this country,” as opposed to one man in California.

But I tried to learn, and what I have learned since then, in researching my first book about race, and keeping an eye on the issues after that, is that the perception of black men as inherently criminal is what most black people really mean by “racism” when they talk about its prevalence. Most can discuss more statistical manifestations on reflection, but what really sits in the gut is cases like Amadou Diallo, Sean Bell, Oscar Grant, and now Martin. Or, the related experiences that black men have that Obama mentioned having had himself, such as being trailed in stores or watching white women tensing up as they pass.

This stuff is real. It’s raw. Testament to this daily kind of racist dismissal of black men is considered an urgent task of public discussion of the black condition. No one who understands this could possibly condone, for example, the vastly overreaching policy on stop-and-frisks in New York City. Should the police pay as much attention to the Upper East Side as Bedford-Stuyvesant? Of course not. But should most brown-skinned adolescents in a neighborhood expect to be stopped by usually surly cops for no reason? Say yes and you have no right to wonder why you get generation after generation of young men who feel alienated from their own society–which in fact makes Obama's consideration of Ray Kelly to lead the Department of Homeland Security decidedly more ungainly at this point.

In light of all this, Obama’s prescriptions were only half right. The idea that we need a “conversation” about race is tired. Besides the question as to what form this “conversation” would take, the suggestion is now a coded phrase for “conversion,” under which blacks would air grievance while whites “understand.” But many whites have done a lot of understanding on race over the past 50 years, and it’s unclear to me how much more of it could happen and via what strategies.

Especially if the idea is that people shed their biases, as Obama said. Americans have gone a long way towards doing that, too, over the past decades, and Obama invaluably noted that today’s people twenty and under have gotten a lot further on this than we adults can often even imagine. However, the idea of racial bias ever completely disappearing is fantasy. Plus, let’s face it, those most interested in the “conversation” about race are going to come into it with certain biases, and precisely what model of human interaction would make such people leave the “conversation” with significantly less bias—i.e. what goes under another name as human feeling?