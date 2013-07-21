Perhaps the central paradox of Israeli politics over the past two decades is the fact that more Israelis identify as “right-wing” today than in the nineties, and yet the compromises they are willing to make for peace are far to the left of where they were then. Positions that were considered radical when Ehud Barak adopted them in 2000 (the division of Jerusalem, near-complete withdrawal from the West Bank) are today mainstream, if still controversial. Two December polls commissioned by a peace group, and conducted by two of Israel’s most respected pollsters, showed that some two-thirds of Israelis—including a majority of Likud and Jewish Home (!) voters—would support a peace deal that gave the Palestinians a state on 100 percent of the West Bank (with land swaps) with its capital in East Jerusalem. Few Israelis see peace as a top priority, to be sure. Most of them remain deeply suspicious of the Palestinians and their leaders. And yet there is widespread recognition here that Israeli control of the West Bank (and its 2.5 million Palestinians) does not serve the country’s long-term interests. The new anti-settlement funding guidelines issued last week by the European Union seem likely to reinforce this.

5. The Palestinian leadership

While I have doubts that the Palestinian public is prepared to accept the compromises that will be necessary for a deal, I am confident that Abbas and other Palestinian leaders are ready to make them. There is a common school of thought here, bordering on a conspiracy theory, that Abbas has no interest in a peace deal and that past negotiations have been one giant charade. Most cite Abbas’s 2008 rejection of then-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s far-reaching peace offer (though nobody chides Olmert for his “rejection” of Abbas’s earlier map). I interviewed many of the major players on the Israeli and American sides from those talks for my story—from Olmert himself to then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice—and nobody subscribed to this line of thought. The general consensus was that the Palestinians negotiated in good faith and wanted to reach a deal but that conditions (Olmert’s indictment foremost among them) did not permit one. Indeed, the Palestinians made a number of concessions in 2008, accepting a symbolic right of return and the Israeli annexation of many settlements in the West Bank and Jewish neighborhoods in contested East Jerusalem. Large gaps remained when talks broke off that September, particularly on the extent of land swaps, but Abbas and other Palestinian leaders have signaled that they are ready to meet Israel halfway. “The 1.9 percent [land swap offered by Abbas] is not Koranic or Biblical, and the 6.3 percent of Olmert is not Talmudic,” chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told me. “So what’s between?” If Netanyahu is serious, we may find out.

6. The Arab League

The recent coup in Egypt might have been bad news for democracy, but it was unambiguously good news for Arab-Israeli peace. The reason is simple: Both sides need full Arab League support for a peace deal, and the prospects of that were iffy when the body’s largest member state was led by a movement that doesn’t recognize the state of Israel. The removal of Morsi means that for now Egypt will resume its role as patron of Palestinian moderates. Abbas, who faces enormous headwinds among a rejectionist Palestinian public, will need the Arab League imprimatur to sell a deal (he may also need its pressure; when he wavered on rejoining talks, Kerry enlisted nine Arab foreign ministers to goad him). Israel also needs the Arabs, because normalization with the entire Arab world—as promised by the Arab League’s 2002 peace initiative—is one of the big selling points of a deal (in one of the aforementioned polls, Israeli support for a peace deal rose to 80 percent when normalization with the Arab world—among other sweeteners—was added to the package).

Israelis often complained that the initiative’s demand for a “full Israeli withdrawal” from occupied territories was a non-starter, so the fact that the League’s recent acceptance of the principle of land swaps—also at Kerry’s behest—is a welcome development. The historic reversal of the Arab League’s stance toward Israel is perhaps the most underappreciated development of the past 15 years; as former U.S. ambassador to Israel Daniel Kurtzer argued recently, the 2002 initiative was in essence the “victory of Zionism.” Most Arab governments are tired of the conflict with Israel—they have their own problems, and most see Iran as a greater threat to their interests—so one can expect that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and other states will do their part to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace (comprehensive Arab-Israeli peace will have to wait for another day, as Israel will never return the Golan Heights to Syria under present circumstances.)

7. There is a deal to be made

There’s a common quip, most recently attributed to Israeli Arab MK Ahmed Tibi, that “the most Netanyahu can offer is less than Abbas can accept,” That is a reasonable prediction, but it should not be treated as prophecy. Make no mistake: There is a deal that—under the right circumstances—could be acceptable to both sides. And its parameters are far clearer than they were in 2000, when Israelis and Palestinians entered the ill-fated Camp David summit with vastly different conceptions of peace (since then, some nongovernmental organizations—the Geneva Initiative; the Baker Institute; the Washington Institute for Near East Policy—have created intriguing virtual agreements). Any deal would almost certainly fall somewhere between where the sides left off in 2008: It would entail a Palestinian state on 100 percent of the West Bank (and Gaza), with a land swap in the 4-percent range to accommodate large Jewish settlements near the Green Line; a division of Jerusalem along ethnic lines, with an international regime for the Old City and its environs; a symbolic return of Palestinian refugees to Israel—somewhere in the tens of thousands—with repatriation and compensation for the rest; and various security provisions, including an international force in the Jordan Valley.

This deal is still workable. It is still politically viable. Whether Netanyahu and Abbas will seize it, we are about to find out.

Ben Birnbaum is a writer based in Jerusalem. He can be reached at BenBirnbaumTNR@gmail.com. Follow him @Ben_Birnbaum.