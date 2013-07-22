But what a splendid Tour that was—and what a wonderful race the Tour de France still is! Despite everything, with all the animosities and accusations and the dark shadows, the one hundredth running of the Tour was one of the best and most exciting editions in its history. There was true joie de vivre on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday evening. After Chris Froome, with much dignity, donned the winner’s final yellow jersey and doffed his cap for “God Save the Queen,” he gave a graceful speech, partly in French, dedicating his victory to his late mother who died of cancer but “would have been very proud” of him.

He has not only won the Tour in devastating fashion, he has won French hearts, or many of them, by riding brilliantly while also answering questions, however obnoxious, with courtesy and restraint, and in good French. On Sunday, while the acrobatic French air force jets painted the sky with the red, white, and blue of the tricoleur, and the Arc de Triomphe was the backdrop for a slightly over-the-top son et lumière, he lavished praise on France and its great race.

All right, no French rider finished higher than Romain Bardet in fifteenth, 26 minutes 42 seconds behind Froome, and no Frenchman won any jersey or podium place. The first three in the general classification were British, Colombian, and Spanish, the green sprinters’ jersey was won by a Slovak, the “red peas” King of the Mountains jersey and the best younger riders’ white jersey were both won by the same Colombian who finished second, the wondrous Nairo Quintana, and the team prize went to the Danish Saxo-Tinkoff. A small crumb of comfort for France came on the last Thursday when Christophe Riblon won the stage, and was subsequently given the rather subjective “combativity” prize.

"This is a beautiful country with the finest event on the planet," Froome said, and that wasn’t mere politesse. This Tour has delighted the millions of people who watched it as it passed through their towns and villages, up their hills and down their valleys, and reminded us what an extraordinary part the Tour has played in French social and cultural life for so long. Popular songs have hymned the riders since “Charlot”—not Charlie Chaplin but Charles Pélissier—90 years ago: “Les meilleurs des coureurs / C’est le géant Charlot / Fameux en tour de piste / Il veut avoir le maillot.” By 1927 Perchicot was singing “Les Tours de France”: “Je suis allé / Les voir passer / Les ‘Tours de France’ / Ils pédalaient / Et leurs mollets / Rythmaient une belle cadence / Qu’ils étaient beaux! / Sur leurs vélo / Dans leurs maillots pleins d’élégance” (“I went to see them pass, the Tours de France, they pedalled and their calves put rhythm into a beautiful motion. They were so handsome on their bikes, in their elegant jerseys,” though this may lose something in translation).