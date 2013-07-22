It was not the setting one would have expected, and the tone was mostly somber and reflective, the look on President Obama’s face often saddened and pained. There were no moral injunctions of the sort that President John F. Kennedy issued in June 1963 when, responding to the racial violence in Birmingham, Alabama, he spoke of our responsibilities as American citizens and of the country’s founding principles in calling for national Civil Rights legislation. Nor was there the sweeping historical panorama and rhetorical flourishes—“we SHALL overcome”—that flowed through President Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1965 speech calling for the passage of a Voting Rights Act. Nor was there any demand for new federal initiatives, political conversations, moral outrage, or repentance.

The setting was not the Oval Office that Kennedy chose, nor was it the floor of a packed House of Representatives where Johnson spoke; it was, instead, the small White House briefing room, with a few empty chairs. No alert had been delivered, no head’s up to the media. There was none of the anticipation that had accompanied Obama’s powerful speech on race in the spring of 2008, when his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination was imperiled by his association with the Rev. Jeremiah Wright; no reason to think that he would make what turned into a major address.

Yet, in fewer than 18 minutes, the president may have offered the most important perspective on race and the African-American experience that any political figure has ever managed to do. And it is a perspective that only a person like he could have offered. To be sure, the president was cautious. He refused to criticize the conduct of the trial, the strategies of either the prosecution or defense, or the jury’s verdict. He would leave those matters to the “legal analysts” and “talking heads.” Instead, as a historian would, he wanted to talk about “the context,” and immediately cut to the heart of the awful incident and its meaning. “Trayvon Martin,” he said matter-of-factly, “could have been me 35 years ago.”

The president wasn’t grandstanding or over-dramatizing. He had previously noted that Trayvon Martin could have been his own son, and left it at that. Race and its pernicious entanglements are not subjects he has relished discussing, and he’s been upbraided during his presidency—justly I think—for not saying or doing enough about them. In this, he is little different from his many predecessors. But now he felt compelled to speak, and rather than referring to universal truths or the principles that united us as Americans—the usual things presidents do at times of crisis or division—he decided to explain what, in the post–Civil Rights era, the lived experience of race was like and why African Americans could find the Martin case so disturbing.