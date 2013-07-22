In this week's cover story, Noam Scheiber writes about the crumbling of the legal profession. Gone is the promise of a cushy future. Today, the legal profession is awash with crushing debt, mass layoffs, and a distinct lack of upward mobility. One legacy of the old way: opulent offices designed to woo would-be customers into thinking that a particular firm is rock-solid. Here's a gallery of some of the legal world's greatest architectural hits:

Washington, D.C. firm Dickstein & Shapiro hired Gensler—a global design and architecture firm based in San Francisco—to facilitate its relocation to a 500,000-square-foot office space. Part of that redesign included, according to Gensler's website, "a multipurpose room with electrically controlled Skyfold partitions and a full-service cafeteria."