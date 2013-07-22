It's the start of a new week after the bombshell Thursday that Detroit, Michigan—once the fourth-biggest city in the country—announced that it is filing for bankruptcy, making it the largest American city ever to do so. The Obama administration has already pretty much ruled out a grand bailout for the city along the lines of what it provided the auto industry, but there are still plenty of things the federal government can do to lend the stricken city a hand—Detroit Free Press columnist Steve Henderson laid out some of them over the weekend, arguing that, even short of a bailout, the city could become a model for federal initiatives in education and economic redevelopment. “Why shouldn’t Detroit, as classic a case of the horrible consequences of federal and state disinvestment, be the model for a re-examination of what specific federal investment might build?” he wrote.

To get a better sense of what shape such an initiative might take, I gave the Department of Housing and Urban Development a call.

No answer. The entire department is closed today.

Actually, I suspected this was the case, having seen a passing reference in the Washington Post over the weekend. But I wanted to check on it anyway because it seemed too outlandish to be believed. On the Monday after a major American city files for bankruptcy, the federal department tasked with bettering cities is shut down as a result of budget sequestration. It is one of seven furlough days for the department between May and August, which will save about $66 million. And it appears pretty comprehensive—even the department’s Detroit branch office is closed. “We look forward to serving you doing our next business day,” says a woman’s recorded voice at the branch office line.