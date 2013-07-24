With one in four New Zealand adults qualifying as obese, the country has begun denying entry to those with too much, er, baggage. Visa guidelines require applicants to undergo a health examination and, according to the country’s immigration website, “People with a high BMI (over 35) are not likely to meet health policy due to the long term health risks associated with obesity.” According to New Zealand’s Fight the Obesity Epidemic, the rules were put in place because the country cannot afford to cover the possible health care costs that come with admitting overweight immigrants.

4. China: Sticking needles in people

For centuries, the Chinese have used acupuncture to fight obesity, and a study commissioned by the Hong Kong Hospital Authority found that it actually works. According to researchers, acupressure points in the ears and legs target the stomach and spleen, helping with weight loss.

5. America: Sucking food out of stomachs

It's called aspiration therapy, but it's basically a personal stomach pump. A tube is surgically implanted in the stomach and connected to a "skin port" on the abdomen, allowing patients at home to pump out 30 percent of consumed food before it's digested. AspireAssist is available in Europe and undergoing clinical trials in the U.S.

