Celebrities expounding on subjects that might not be strictly within their core competency is nothing new, of course. Nor is Dawson alone. John Legend is another less-than-A-list star whose name sets off instant eyerolling among the D.C. party-reporter set. America Ferrera and Gary Sinise, too. “There are just so many randos that I have to interview,” complained one gossip columinist. “The ladies from the show 'Dallas' came for Meals on Wheels, Shaq came for some binge-drinking thing. But I really do think of Rosario Dawson as the worst because she is just ... not that famous.” During the Bush years, the city’s Rosario Dawson was Bo Derek, who was "kind of?" a Republican, as one reporter explained. (Maybe D.C. isn’t Hollywood for ugly people, as the hoary saying goes; D.C. is Hollywood for D- and C-list people!)

As sick of her as some might be, Dawson isn’t personally disliked: D.C.’s red-carpet interviewers say she’s pleasant to deal with, and more fun than occasional Beltway glommers-on Mandy Moore (“miserably boring”) or Alexis Bledel (“the most boring person in the world”). It makes sense that such stars whose careers aren’t exactly burning up would come to the District, where they’re guaranteed coverage that wouldn’t be quite as forthcoming in Los Angeles or New York. In D.C. , too, they attract esteemed gawkers. "Any time someone famous is on the Hill, plenty of [Congressmen] come out of their offices and they do the same thing that the interns do: smile, shake hands, and take a photo," one gossip columnist noted. As the Washington Post’s Amy Argetsinger put it, “Maybe they can't open a movie, but they definitely can open a party in Washington.” Or, as a prominent D.C. celebrity wrangler delicately said, “A lot of times celebs who might not be as busy in their actual career have time to choose an issue.”

And that earns them cred as “serious” celebrities in this post Angelina Jolie-era, when every actress who has so much as given her assistant a day off wonders if that counts as philanthropy (and if so, whether any press will cover it). There may still be simmering embers of celebrity cool surrounding the Obama administration, but A-listers are dropping by Washington less frequently than they used to, so it makes sense that starlets looking to avoid being tagged as “former starlets” book frequent trips there: There’s less competition, now. It’s easier to get airtime as Rosario Dawson in 2013 than it was in 2009. By now, says the wrangler “[A-list] people have done the D.C. thing, they've been to the White House, they’ve checked that box.” They’re less thrilled to fly into Reagan, in other words. So availability helps, as does familiarity. Of Dawson, the celebrity wrangler explained, “So many people have access to her. I don't even know if she uses an agent. With some of the talent, they have so many D.C. connections that you don't even need to go through a gatekeeper. You can just shoot them a text. It’s so much less complicated with someone like her.”

Not just any C-lister can hack it, though. The wrangler explained that although CW star Sophia Bush is very eager to get involved with Washington causes, she doesn’t exactly appeal to the older demographic that’s attending fundraisers. “[Bush] couldn't sell tickets to anything in D.C.,” she explained definitively. Then, she thought a bit harder. “Unless it was for children of donors.”

There are diminishing returns for a lesser star making the Washington rounds, no matter how friendly, accessible, and earnest she might be. Appear too often, and not even the most glamour-starved Washingtonians get a thrill from it. “I don't know how big of a draw Rosario is anymore,” she said. “I just don't know if booking her necessarily means raising money for an organization.”