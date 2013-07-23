ESPN’s top baseball writer Buster Olney argued that Braun owes a vast array of apologies to a vast array of people. “He owes an apology to the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization,” he said. “They gave him a big contract, and then signed him to a massive extension, worth about $150 million. They are a small-market franchise and they signed him to be their Cal Ripken, their leader, the centerpiece of their organization—and now he is no longer that, and can no longer be that, because his professional reputation and marketability are destroyed. He is not only a cheater, he is a cheater who lied about it, then attacked to protect the lie.” Olney’s article’s headline? “Braun is the Lance Armstrong of the MLB.”

There is one more dimension to the Braun story, though. Assuming we don’t count Amar’e Stoudemire—and, for all his good intentions and his current position as a coach for Canada’s Maccabiah Games team, let’s not count him—Braun is unquestionably the most famous active Jewish athlete. In fact, as Eric Freeman reported in Tablet last week, minus the PEDs, Braun’s career trajectory has him set for the Jewish-baseball pantheon currently occupied only by all-time greats Hank Greenberg and Sandy Koufax.

And so, among Jews, Braun now becomes a familiar figure: a shanda fur die Goyim. The Yiddish phrase translates, roughly, to “a shame before the non-Jews.” The idea is sort of two-fold: That more is expected of Jews, specifically by Jews; and that when a famous Jew fails to live up to those high standards, it makes us all look bad in the eyes of the rest of the world. Madoff is a shanda. Maybe Weiner and Spitzer. You get the idea. And Braun, now, will surely join their ranks.

This is something relatively assimilated Jewish people still say, and still mean sincerely; it’s not just, like, a Twitter thing. But it is interesting that the phrase persists in the original Yiddish. That language, essentially a German dialect written in Hebrew script which is now spoken only by a handful of native speakers from Eastern Europe as well as by members of several Hasidic sects, is explicitly ethnic (yid is Yiddish for “Jew”) and as such unavoidably paints the world in expressly ethnic, tribal terms. To call someone a shanda, in other words, is to think in ethnic terms doubly.

In sports, which are supposed to be one of the most convenient means for Jews to showcase their success and assimilation to the, well, goyim, the figure of the shanda stings particularly. In a volume of original essays about Jewish sports figures that I co-edited with New Republic editor Frank Foer, called Jewish Jocks, we featured a couple shandas. At book events, I am invariably asked, usually by alter kockers (literally “old farts,” but it’s usually meant affectionately, and I mean it affectionately) who make no attempt to hide their disapproval, why we stuck in an essay about Arnold Rothstein, the Jewish gangster who helped fix the 1919 World Series, and Bobby Fischer, the Jewish chess genius whose late-life conversion to total insanity placed a heavy emphasis on disgusting, unreconstructed anti-Semitism. (Actually, and this is perhaps telling, both of these essays have been published online: Rothstein, Fischer.) When pressed, I usually reply that our book was not intended to be purely celebratory; that, rather, we wanted to write a sort of fragmented history of Jews’ relationship to sports, and, like any group’s relationship to everything, that cannot be a purely happy tale.