The source of the collapse isn't clear, but Obama's resilience with minorities and well-educated voters is consistent with the possibility that cultural issues like immigration, gun control, and Trayvon are driving the shifts in the president's numbers. If this shift lasts, it lends additional credibility to the argument that the GOP needs to develop a better message for white working-class voters. For now, they’re the voters who seem most dissatisfied with the Democrats. It suggests that the GOP would be wise to focus on winning over the Midwest, where Obama’s approval rating is now at minus-23 among white voters. That’s consistent with recent polling in Iowa, where Quinnipiac shows Obama’s numbers falling off the table.

But these numbers also show the difficulty of winning with gains among white working class voters alone. Despite Obama’s monumental collapse among white working-class voters, his approval rating is only at minus-5 among registered voters. That might seem like a silly complaint, since the GOP would gladly take a 5-point win in a presidential election. But the GOP won’t sweep the white working-class voters who supported Obama in 2012 but now disapprove of his performance. More than half of them are self-identified Democrats—and it’s tough to imagine that most won’t return to the next Democratic nominee. And if these Democratic white working-class voters ultimately come home, then Democrats would still win, narrowly, on the strength of their resilient "new coalition" of minorities and well-educated whites.

Additional gains among white working class voters will almost certainly be part of the next winning GOP coalition. But it’s hard to win with narrow gains concentrated among a single demographic group. At some point, the GOP will reach the point of diminishing returns, where they start running into the problem of ideology and partisan loyalties. That seems to have happened (at least in this poll) in the South, where Obama hasn’t lost very much additional ground among white voters since last November’s election. And the Electoral College discourages narrow gains: The GOP needs to win back states like Virginia, Colorado, and Florida, where there are fewer white working-class voters than the national average. So it would be prudent for Republicans to broaden their appeal across the board, even if the newest polls suggest they have a particularly fruitful opportunity among downscale whites.