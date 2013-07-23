As the world now knows, excerpts have emerged online today purporting to be further racy exchanges between New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner and women he was sexting with on the Internet. Weiner issued an apologetic statement today that confirmed the legitimacy of the exchanges: “I said that other texts and photos were likely to come out, and today they have.” The statement did not specify when the new exchanges occurred, but in his press conference this evening, Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin, the longtime Hillary Clinton aide, acknowledged that he continued his exchanges with women after his 2011 resignation from Congress—until last August, Weiner said. And the most eye-popping of the exchanges, conducted under the nom du plume “Carlos Danger,” appears to have been conducted after the exposure of the earlier set of messages and raunchy pictures that led to the resignation, as it alludes to that disclosure. The Web site that disclosed the exchanges today says that one began on July 12, 2012, one week after the publication of a wholesome People photo spread of Weiner and his family.

As such, the new exchanges call into question the picture Weiner put forward in a carefully choreographed 8,000-word April profile in the New York Times Magazine in which he announced his interest in running for mayor and described the period following the 2011 disclosures and resignation as a long search for redemption and quiet healing with his wife. The newly revealed exchanges serve as a warning to journalists everywhere: Beware comeback politicians bearing gifts.

Here, to drive that warning home, are some excerpts from the magazine piece set against some of the tamer excerpts from the newly disclosed online exchanges:

Meanwhile, back in New York City, Weiner was determined to put his head down and get back to work, but that was made more difficult by the fact that Congress was not in session. “So there wasn’t any real place for me to go,” he says. “I had, and this is not exaggeration, 20 television cameras outside my little co-op in Forest Hills.”