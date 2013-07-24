But “middle out” is more than just another way to say populism. It’s also an economic argument.

In something of a manifesto for the phrase, Eric Liu and Nick Hanauer write in Democracy that the purpose is to explain how helping the middle class will help the nation grow. “Rich businesspeople are not the primary job creators; middle-class customers are,” they write. “The more the middle class can buy, the more jobs we’ll create.” Implicit here are two ideas: first, the Keynesian notion that firing up weak demand is crucial to lifting a country out of a recession; and second, a new view (supported by a growing body of research) that income inequality hinders a country’s growth.

Obama has explored this theme in the past. The middle class is the “true engine of America’s economic growth,” he said in this year’s State of the Union, though he did not elaborate much further. And it’s unclear how vigorously he will sell the link between economic growth and middle-class prosperity, or how successful this line of reasoning will be. Inevitably, there will be a GOP rebuttal that sounds equally compelling to a layman’s ear—say, that spending on the middle class would be nice if we could afford it, but that the government requires fiscal discipline.

Getting mired in such a debate about economic theory would be a mistake, says George Lakoff, a cognitive linguist who writes about political messaging. “The president assumes that the facts will set you free. But they won’t. Most people are not going to understand the facts.”

Instead, “Obama needs to come up with an undercutting moral message,” Lakoff says. “It’s about politics and principles.” Lakoff is partial to Obama's infamous phrase “you didn’t build that,” which he says was in the right spirit but got botched by sloppy delivery. “He meant you didn’t build the roads or the infrastructure, but it was interpreted as you didn’t build the business.”