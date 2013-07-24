The easiest way to see the first problem is to consider criterion 5, management of the FOMC. No one disputes that Yellen, who’s been socialized into the mores of the Fed over the past seven years, and who has a superior bedside manner by disposition, would be better suited to this task. But the people making the case for Summers are massively understating its importance. While a Fed chairman can technically get his way through a seven-to-five majority of the committee—suggesting that a strong-willed, argumentative chairman should almost always be able to carry the day—in practice, the FOMC operates by consensus. A chairman who suffers more than one or two dissents on any given vote is assumed to have been pretty thoroughly refuted.

If Summers were to preside by strong-arming and browbeating those who disagreed with him—a methodology he’s been known to favor--he might score a few tactical victories. But he would risk strategic defeat—the FOMC could eventually become ungovernable. Worse, long before then, Summers’ Fed would probably lose credibility in the markets (currently seen as one of his virtues), since bond traders and money managers would assume that a highly divisive Fed chairman can't make his preferred policies stick. And, of course, these assumptions would soon become self-fulfilling. The only way monetary policy can be effective is if people “in the markets” expect it to be effective, and behave the way the Fed wants them to. If they don’t, the Fed quickly loses traction.

Long story short, management of the FOMC isn’t some isolated criterion—just one of many to tally up in the Summers or Yellen column. It’s fundamental to the task of running the Fed. At least these days, when the Fed’s deliberations are far more transparent than ever before, and scrutinized more closely than ever before.

Likewise, I’m not so sure Summers’ experience navigating financial crises is quite the advantage it’s made out to be. I’m someone who thinks Summers and his fellow Rubinites did a pretty good job keeping the world from melting down during the 1990s. But for most of that time – certainly through the diciest parts of the 90s – Summers was either Treasury undersecretary or deputy secretary, not the boss himself. Then, in the Obama era, it was Tim Geithner who had the final say on the big financial-sector interventions. As valuable as Summers’s crisis experience is, it’s not quite the same as being the ultimate decision-maker. It’s hard to assess how someone will perform as the principal in a crisis until they’re actually tested.

As for the Fed-chairman criteria that Summers’ supporters omit, there are some big ones. For example, the politics of a Summers pick are pretty lousy for Obama, a president who’s disappointed supporters over the number of women he’s tapped for the highest-profile jobs. But probably more important is an idea Ezra alluded to in an earlier post: a candidate’s knack for getting “the big calls right.” Yellen has a solid track record on this front. As Ezra points out, she was early to see that the rumblings in the credit markets back in 2007 could turn into a full-blown recession. She was also an early voice within the Fed for doing more to address the country’s escalating unemployment crisis.