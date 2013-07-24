But what does that mean for people who live in these fading places? In a blog post a few weeks after the article appeared, Florida suggested that we may just need to offer them a bus ticket out of town: “We can best help those who are hardest-hit by the crisis, by providing a generous social safety [net], investing in their skills, and when necessary helping them become mobile and move to where the opportunities are."

At the time, these arguments struck me as remarkable coming from someone who had, over the previous decade, become very successful by selling the argument that even struggling, old-economy towns and cities could thrive by adopting what Florida called the “creative class” approach to economic development—making their communities attractive to mobile professionals by encouraging amenities such as the arts, gay bars and bike paths. After his 2001 book The Rise of the Creative Class became a best-seller, Florida made a lucrative business out of elaborating on its themes in speeches (for a typical fee in the $30,000 range) and economic development consulting (his reports cost upwards of $300,000.) As I noted in a 2010 piece for the American Prospect, it seemed a bit rich for Florida, after having been paid a lot for solutions by struggling cities, to now be turning around and declaring many of them beyond hope.

Well, it now appears that Florida has shifted on this question yet again. As Florida predicted back in 2009, Detroit is in very dire straits. But is Florida citing that as confirmation that his 2009 piece was correct and that we should, in fact, be letting the city and the rest of the “old order fall”? Far from it. In a big piece on the Atlantic Cities Web site this week titled “Don’t Let Bankruptcy Fool You: Detroit’s Not Dead,” Florida made a strong case for redoubling investment in the city: “Detroit's problems surely run deep. But beneath its fiscal problems, and all the hemming and hawing about them, lie the seeds of rebirth for the city and the broader metro region. Since the economic crisis, and perhaps somewhat before it, the first signs of recovery and revitalization, modest as they may be, are finally starting to surface.”

Hemming and hawing? You mean like the fellow who, when it mattered a few years ago, with the auto industry on the line, wrote that “no major city in the U.S. looks more beleaguered than Detroit”? Now, Florida is noting enthusiastically that the metro Detroit economy produces “nearly $200 billion in economic output” and is “larger than New Zealand's and not too much smaller than that of Hong Kong or Singapore.” “The size and scale of the region's economy, the quality of knowledge institutions, its International airport, and openness to global talent put Detroit in a different category than other hard-pressed Rustbelt cities,” he writes. Huh, not bad for a place that was “more beleaguered” than all others just a few years ago. Maybe the jump has something to do with the auto bailout that he so strongly opposed in 2009, which now has factories humming even inside the bankrupt city?

I e-mailed Florida, who now runs the Martin Prosperity Institute at the University of Toronto, asking him about the discrepancy between his downbeat 2009 assessment and his current boosterish one. As he did when I talked to him in 2009, he responded with collegial good cheer. He stuck by his opposition to the auto bailout but argued that his 2009 argument was not inconsistent with his current one: “My earlier comments were centered mainly on programs like the bailout of the auto industry. To be more specific, I was arguing against industrial policy masquerading as urban policy, whether that be subsides for auto in Detroit or tariffs for steel in Pittsburgh. The logic and thrust of my remarks were that we cannot stop and should not try to stop these deep and ongoing economic and industrial shifts nor strive to bailout or prop up sagging industries in the name of helping places and the people who live in them. Such efforts tend to reflect the power and tend to help well-organized influential and relatively advantaged group, as Mancur Olson long ago argued. Also they tend not to work and serve only to hold back needed restructuring.”