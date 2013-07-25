Other sales points could be added. Out of idealism, both Marxism and Nazism are descended—and Coleridge is as thorough an exponent of idealism as Hegel or Schelling, plus the fact that he could write great idealistic verse, as the German metaphysicians could not (unless you take, their cumbersome nomenclature to be itself a form of poetry).

Nor would we have any difficulty in tracing a strict line of literary tradition from Coleridge, to Byron, Shelley, Keats and Scott, to Poe, to Rimbaud and the French Symbolists, and so to Surrealism (with “Kubla Khan” more fully meeting the requirements of the Surrealist esthetic than anything our contemporaries have done, to my knowledge, since it is the perfect instance of “automatic writing,” originating in the “subconscious”—hardly other than dictated, with Coleridge as amanuensis, yet it is “beautiful,” i.e., publicly negotiable).

I said that Coleridge’s poetry went to seed. It did—and the seed germinated, in a mutation, as would be fitting for one who had been through a transformational year. Most notably in “The Friend,” in “Biographia Literaria” and in his scattered jottings. Even the religious tracts of his later years repay close reading, if one is interested in the mental deployments of a man with a grievous burden, struggling constantly to keep himself from falling through the bottom, and building up a vast architecture of stabilizing ideas for this incantatory, or self-admonitory end.

And the over-all situation in which he wrote is quite “contemporary”—since England then was responding to the French revolution and reaction quite as we today are responding to the Rusaan revolution and the Fascist reaction (an event beyond the borders that agitated even the less mobile groups within the borders, and thus had an especially strong effect upon the class of greatest mobility, the literary Romantics and political Utopians, all of whom were, to borrow the title of Wordsworth’s play, “Borderers”).

I could add more sales points—but these should be enough for the moment. Particularly since all this is but designed for leading up to the subject of two new biographies by E. K. Chambers and Lawrence Hanson.

The Chambers one has the merit of covering the entire course of Coleridge’s life. But it gives too much the impression of a syllabus filled out with grammaticalisms. It is punctilious in verifying the exact time of day when Coleridge was where with whom and what they talked about—and thus is highly serviceable as a reference book for academic workers who may have need for this minute kind of checking.

The Hanson volume, while equally factual in its method, concentrates upon an ampler kind of fact. Its main shortcoming is that it but brings us up to the year 1800, thus leaving us with thirty-four to go, and yearning for the sequel. But it is a good job, quite able to stand by itself—and is done without the impressionistic, monographic emphasis of such works as Charpentier’s “Coleridge; The Sublime Somnambulist,” Fausset’s “Samuel Taylor Coleridge,” or Potter’s “Coleridge and S.T.C.”

A standard biography should probably seek to describe motivations and relationships in the most orthodox of terms: terms like “kind-hearted,” “indolent,” “conceited,” “pretentious,” “charitable,” “well read,” “discerning,” “imaginative.” This sort of description should be perfected, and amply, as the groundwork prerequisite to any experimental vocabulary of motivation. And it is the kind of description that Hanson has assembled with careful documentation.

Thus, when discussing a letter in which Coleridge asseverates an intention of returning to Stowey:

This statement of his intentions . . . sounded, at first hearing, definite enough. Yet [it] only too probably masked, and was intended partly to bolster up, a sagging purpose. That Coleridge was genuine in his wish, so often expressed, to be at Stowey, need not be doubted. But he had other wishes, at least of equal strength; and these it was he set himself, half-heartedly, to fight; employing a favorite weapon of the weak, the announcement of intentions—but promptly nullifying its effect in the next breath, by attaching to h qualifications providing easy and endless avenues of escape from the implications of his own words.

All told you get, with much relevant quotation, the portrait of the man who characterized himself perfectly when he wrote: “On dipping my foot and leg into very hot water, the first sensation was identical with that of having dipped it into very cold”—the man whose favorite maxim was “Extremes meet,” and who knew how to pursue its intricacies to the ends of the universe—the man who justified a journalistic interlude by observing that the subjects of his articles were (a) “important in themselves” and (b) “excellent vehicles for general truths.” It is this constant eagerness to consider local situations with reference to universal situations that gives even his most transient concerns their lastingness. And though you may very often disagree with his vote on a given issue, you must repeatedly salute his precision in singling out the issues to vote on.

