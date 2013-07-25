Sleeping on the Wing

Published in the New Republic on January 1, 1972

Perhaps it is to avoid some great sadness,

as in a Restoration tragedy the hero cries “Sleep!

O for a long sound sleep and so forget it!”

that one flies, soaring above the shoreless city,

veering upward from the pavement as a pigeon

does when a car honks or a door slams, the door

of dreams, life perpetuated in parti-colored loves

and beautiful lies all in different languages.

Fear drops away too, like the cement, and you

are over the Atlantic. Where is Spain? where is

who? The Civil War was fought to free the slaves,

was it? A sudden down-draught reminds you of gravity

and your position in respect to human love. But

here is where the gods are, speculating, bemused.

Once you are helpless, you are free, can you believe

that? Never to waken to the sad struggle of a face?

to travel always over some impersonal vastness,

to be out of, forever, neither in nor for!

The eyes roll asleep as if turned by the wind

and the lids flutter open slightly like a wing.

The world is an iceberg, so much is invisible!

and was and is, and yet the form, it may be sleeping

too. Those features etched in the ice of someone

loved who died, you are a sculptor dreaming of space

and speed, your hand alone could have done this.

Curiosity, the passionate hand of desire. Dead,

or sleeping? Is there speed enough? And, swooping,

you relinquish all that you have made your own,

the kingdom of your self sailing, for you must awake

and breathe your warmth in this beloved image

whether it’s dead or merely disappearing,

as space is disappearing and your singularity.

