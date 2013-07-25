The story that stayed with me most from my colleague Noam Scheiber’s superb cover story on the impending demise of Big Law As We Know It was that of the Mayer Brown associate who, despite apparently being capable enough an attorney to survive nine years on the job—including two earlier rounds of layoffs—got pink-slipped after she had a child and went on maternity leave. “We would have these group meetings where we’d talk about billable hours, how down they were for our group,” she told Noam. “I knew that, if there was another layoff, we were going to be hit.”

In any competitive industry, taking maternity and paternity leave is liable to leave professionals at a disadvantage. But could the wrinkle of billable hours aggravate that disadvantage? At most Big Law firms, attorneys charge clients (and bring in revenue for their firms) at an hourly rate—it’s typically a few hundred dollars for associates, and can reach four figures for partners. Under such a system, how much you bring in is unusually open for all to see; how much you give up by taking time off is similarly transparent. And since, at the average Big Law firm, an associate receives only about one fourth of the revenue they bring in via billable hours (according to lawyer and author Stephen J. Harper), a firm can easily perceive—and calculate—just how much income it is losing while its employees and partners spend time with their newborns.

I spoke to two experts on work-life balance issues in the legal profession. Both strongly believed the legal profession has a long way to go in this arena even by the standards of cutthroat industries, though they disagreed about the role that the billable-hours system played in this.

“I think it exacerbates it, just because it points out the lower productivity of working mothers,” said Deborah L. Rhode, a law professor at Stanford who directs the Center on the Legal Profession there. She continued: “I remember one woman who reported to a gender bias commission the lower both volume and level of interesting work she received after coming back from maternity leave. And she said, ‘I had a baby, not a lobotomy!’”