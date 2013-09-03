and beyond the canyons of city shadow these blindfold men

are marked with white paper hearts over hearts and must wait

flexing their toes in brown mudboots till the painter puts the final

finishing touches to Maximilian whose hand is at rest at last

in the milkwhite hand of melancholy Carlotta and his boot-black

beard has not yet tangled in the smoke that follows the scarlet

flash of the muzzle almost tipping his candid breast bringing everything

to be grasped in this crowded little spacetime to a full stop