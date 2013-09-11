I, Number Three Plus Four Divided By Seven,

am renowned for my vast linguistic knowledge.

I now recognize thousands of languages

employed by extinct people

in their histories.



Everything that they recorded with their signs,

even when crushed beneath layers of disasters,

I extract, reconstruct

in its original form.



Not to boast,

but I even read lava

and scan ashes.



I explain on a screen

each object mentioned,

when it was produced,

and what from, and what for.



And solely on my own initiative,

I peruse the occasional letter

and correct its

spelling errors.



I admit—certain words

do cause me difficulty.

For example I still cannot explain precisely

the states called “feelings.”



Likewise “soul,” a peculiar expression.

I’ve determined for now that it is a kind of fog

purportedly more lasting than mortal organisms.



But the word “am” gives me the most trouble.

It appears to be an ordinary function,

conducted daily, but not collectively,

in the present prehistoric tense,

specifically, in the continuous,

although as we know discontinued long ago.



But will this do for a definition?

I feel rumbling in my linkages and grinding of my screws.

My button to Head Office smokes but won’t light up.



Perhaps my pal Two Fifths Of Zero Fractured By Half

might provide some brotherly assistance.

True, he’s a known lunatic,

but he’s got ideas.

Translated by Clare Cavanagh.