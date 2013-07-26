“I believe in and support the educational role of Corinthian in delivering educational opportunities to those that otherwise would never have a chance to succeed,” he writes. “It is also obvious that the role of Corinthian is going to be continuously challenged legally and administratively because of what appears to be a slanted and misinformed attitude toward this form of educational opportunity. To counter that challenge will of necessity demand a great deal of time and attention on the part of each and every board member.”

Panetta would not comment for this article, but he probably wasn’t surprised by Corinthian’s challenges, since the first year he spent on the board—from 2008 until 2009—was “the time frame of some of the worst activity [at Corinthian],” according to Ben Miller, a former senior policy advisor at the Department of Education.

That’s really saying something, considering that Corinthian has pretty consistently been in legal straits since 2004, with everyone from its students to the government. But in the years following the financial crisis, when Panetta was first on the board, Corinthian and other for-profits started lending directly to their students to fill the void left by the credit crunch, with the expectation that around half would be lost to default. They were happy to front money to students they knew could never pay them back because of a loophole in a federal law: Government funds can comprise up to 90 percent of for-profits’ income, so by lending a dollar, schools can rake in nine more from federal student loans and Pell grants. The result is that taxpayers put most of the “profit” in for-profit colleges, paying for over 70 percent of most colleges’ hauls.

Some of this income, of course, went back to Panetta. Corinthian spokesman Kent Jenkins says directors on the company’s board are usually paid $60,000, plus deferred stock with a target value of $90,000, though Panetta’s new shares wouldn’t have been vested yet. Of course, for many public servants who find their way to for-profits, the payday isn’t only in the salary. For example, Marc Morial, a former New Orleans mayor who joined the board at the same time as Panetta, is currently the head of the National Urban League, which accepted $1 million from Corinthian last year. (Morial did not respond to requests for comment on this article.)

“It’s a way to get paid more,” Miller says. “Or it’s a way that, if you think you can make a difference, the resources and flexibility to do it would be at your disposal. Probably everyone who does it is somewhere on the spectrum between those two things.”