The Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp should not exist. It costs U.S. taxpayers $1.2 million per day, and inflicts incalculable damage to America’s reputation. The Obama Administration knows this, and waves of hunger strikes by prisoners over the past several months have prompted renewed efforts to empty it. Friday, the White House revealed it intends to send two prisoners home to Algeria. Last month, the president picked Clifford Sloan, a D.C. lawyer, to reopen the State Department's Office of Guantanamo Closure, which will seek ways to send home the 86 prisoners who were cleared for release years ago (some during the Bush administration). And the Pentagon last week announced new parole-style hearings to consider releasing some of the prisoners who won’t be tried for war crimes but were considered too dangerous to let go.

These are improvements indeed, but they're not enough. It's time for the military to step down from running the camp.

For even if these latest changes succeed, Gitmo will stay open for years. A clueless Congress has blocked transfer of prisoners to any other U.S. territory, imposed onerous restrictions on transfer to other territories, and tried to eliminate funds for closure. The planners of the 9/11 attacks aren’t going anywhere soon. Despite Al Qaeda’s decimation, and a possible modus vivendi between the Taliban and the U.S., we will be at war with various terrorist organizations for a long time. Future battles will yield at least some captured prisoners who should be kept from returning to the fight but can’t be tried in civilian courts for lack of evidence. So Gitmo will continue to exist, and if the last 11 years is any indication, the military will continue to do a terrible job in running it.

The many failures at Guantanamo aren’t entirely the military’s fault, of course. Its mission there is, and always has been, an ill-conceived and incoherent one. The original assignment was to operate an interrogation center on the East German/North Korean model—without quite admitting it. That model has been abandoned, thanks to the torture scandals, but the military doesn’t know what should replace it. No longer are all prisoners subjected to harsh measures (including prolonged isolation) designed to destroy the will to resist. Daily living conditions are no longer determined by one’s “cooperativeness” with interrogators. The average Gitmo prisoner perceived as well-behaved can live, eat, and pray communally, play soccer, and even watch TV and read some newspapers and Agatha Christie novels in Arabic—although John Grisham is forbidden.