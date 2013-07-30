These sound like big numbers, and they are until you remember that 11 leading banks illegally foreclosed on as many as 244,000 borrowers, who had either not actually defaulted on their loans, were approved for a loan modification or were supposed to be protected by various federal laws. And in nearly all of these cases, the banks proved their standing to foreclose in court by presenting false documents, exactly what the Giudices stand accused of.

Assuming an average loan value of $200,000, that puts the bank haul at $48 billion, some 20,000 times the value of Teresa and Joe Giudice’s mortgage take. Keep in mind that this is not a comprehensive number; the amount of false documents peddled by the banks in various foreclosure fraud scandals easily number in the millions, if not tens of millions. And yet no bank executive faces a maximum penalty of 180 years in prison for mortgage fraud, the way the Giudices do.

Another part of the Giudice indictment alleges that they lied to the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, by hiding income made from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and other sources during a 2009 bankruptcy filing. Yet mega-banks like JPMorgan Chase have been accused in class action lawsuits of producing false evidence in “tens of thousands” of bankruptcy proceedings. In one celebrated case, bankruptcy judge Elizabeth Magner hit Wells Fargo with a $3.1 million fine on one loan, for routinely misapplying payments and overcharging the borrower. In the course of the trial, Judge Magner learned that “Wells Fargo admitted that these actions were part of its normal course of conduct, practiced in perhaps thousands of cases.” Banks have been found to systematically lie to bankruptcy courts, yet their executives don’t appear on TV shows tossing over furniture and getting into slap fights, so they commit these crimes with impunity.

It would be one thing if the Giudices were an anomaly in this two-tiered system of justice. But during the Obama Administration’s two terms, a commitment to fighting mortgage fraud has mostly meant a commitment to prosecuting people who lie to banks. Here are some highlights from just the past several months. In June, executives from American Mortgage Specialists were sentenced for lying to obtain $28 million in funds from BNC Bank of North Dakota. The chief executive of U.S. Mortgage, a loan servicer, pled guilty last month to defrauding Wells Fargo of $8 million. In March, an Orange County couple was sentenced to prison for bilking seven banks out of $5 million. Here’s another. And another. And another. And another. And another. In fact, the only top executive to go to jail for foreclosure fraud is Lorraine Brown, the CEO of a document processing company, convicted for passing off those false documents to banks, as if she just committed that conspiracy on her own without any direction, duping the poor Wall Streeters.

Are these legitimate sentences? They appear so. But are the resources spent on prosecuting them outsized compared to the resources spent on prosecuting bankers for defrauding homeowners, investors and courts? I don’t see how you could say no. In the case of the Giudices, four separate agencies contributed to their indictment. And all of the individuals in the above cases received prison time. But no bank executive has spent a day in jail for systematic abuses which, by the way, helped sink the economy and prolong the misery of the foreclosure crisis. If banks get cited for their myriad crimes at all, they buy their way out of trouble with settlements for negligible sums.