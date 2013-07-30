"Two years ago [it was] caring about Huma, and now it’s concern for Huma," said a second Clinton ally, who, like almost everyone interviewed, requested anonymity.

Of course, the Clintonites are concerned about Hillary's 2016 prospects being damaged by this scandal. But the whole piece is dressed up as a story of anguish over Huma's personal troubles. As Haberman phrases it, "Their worry is as much about what she is going through personally — a rapid turn from years of glowing media coverage of Abedin to front pages questioning her judgment — as it is about her decision to stand by and encourage politically a husband who some Democrats now believe is way past the point of redemption."

Pretty soon the article has descended into bits like the following:

The source insisted that Abedin is not being looked at as a political liability internally, saying, "It’s not that crass." But another source in extended Clintonland said that the fear is that she is "no longer making the right decision in her own life."

What is one supposed to make of the "but" in the second sentence? The two quotes, from the two different sources, are ostensibly saying the exact same thing! Is Haberman trying to signal to the reader that the second quote was said with, er, a different tone of voice? The piece also has one of the best non-sequiturs I have ever read:

Clinton insiders and allies insist they don’t believe Abedin has become a liability for the former secretary of state, who is widely known to be considering a 2016 presidential bid. And a number of prominent Democrats insist publicly that they don’t see a problem for Clinton. To wit, Abedin was in Washington on Monday, the day Hillary Clinton had lunch with President Barack Obama, and was seen dining herself with longtime friend and Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines.

"To wit" what? She was in Washington on the same day Obama met with Hillary. What on earth does this even mean? In Politico-speak, is there some deep meaning to this decision?

Andrew Sullivan has already called attention to what he called "the extreme chutzpah" of the Clintonites, noting: