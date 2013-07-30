Berger was loosely describing how he came to create one of the more detailed maps, to date, of al Shabaab. The Somali-based terrorist network, until early this year, operated a popular Twitter account with upwards of 21,000 followers. Then in January, the group used the account to threaten several Kenyan civil servants they were holding hostage, and Twitter shut them down. A new account sprung up soon afterwards, immediately attracting more than 2,000 followers. But their ranks were now decluttered of anyone who had been following al Shabaab with a casual interest or for strictly on-the-level purposes—say, reporters. Berger compared the old list with the new by hand and came up with a list of 880 accounts, then thinned the list of its the academics and reporters until he had a list of individuals with convincing al Shabaab associates.

“When the account was shut down, there was a howl from analysts. ‘We’re getting all this great stuff!’ But it was a P.R. account,” Berger told me. “In actuality, this was a way to take this barrage of this online stuff and equate it to real life, a social network that reflects what’s going on on the ground.”

Berger has some complicated feelings on the experiment that he explored in Foreign Policy. The data he worked with, after all, were only available to him because a lethal terrorist group had been allowed, for months, to openly consort and coordinate online. Al Shabaab is particularly fond of Twitter, and shutting down their account had appeared to significantly disrupt their normal course of business.

But the before-and-after picture that formed, Berger told me, was tremendously useful to the piecemeal work of identifying who to tail online. The narrowed-down followers list had revealed an organization that was suffering from a deep rift that was eating up their time and energy. Rank-and-file members were airing their complaints about leadership on Twitter, and making frequent reference to an internecine power struggle among senior leadership. One of them posted a letter of complaint he’d sent to the local al Qaeda affiliate.

Something like this is likely what the U.N. is looking to do with the information it sought from Facebook and similar companies—fodder for the incremental chore of piecing together who is a player and who’s a bystander in the lawless world of Somali piracy. (Who are not terrorists, I should note, but who frequently shelter them and who operate just as far outside the law.) In any event, they were unlikely to glean anything more from Facebook. As Bile Hussein, “a Somali pirate commander in Gracad, a pirate base in central Somalia,” told the AP: ‘’We use emails for deals.’”