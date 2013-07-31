Americans can breathe a sigh of relief that the military didn’t convince Judge Denise Lind that Bradley Manning was guilty of aiding the enemy for releasing files and videos that revealed the underside of America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But only a very short sigh, because Lind ruled Manning guilty of eight of nine charges of violating the Espionage Act—a piece of legislation originally devised to quash dissent during World War I. On those charges alone, Manning could serve up to 62 years in jail. That may be enough to cast a pall over anyone else in the military or government who wants to alert the public to grave wrong or injustices.

Manning never claimed to be innocent of all charges against him. Last February, he admitted to releasing classified material to unauthorized sources in violation of military law, but the military sought to throw the book at him. They brought 22 charges against him, including aiding the enemy, theft of government property (which involved copying computer files!), and violating the Espionage Act. The military clearly wanted to make an example of Manning.

The greatest number of charges fell under the Espionage Act. The act, which the Eisenhower administration used to prosecute the Rosenbergs and Richard Nixon used to prosecute Daniel Ellsberg, is notoriously broad. It aims to prosecute anyone who releases information that “could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” The information itself doesn’t even have to be classified. In most provisions of the act, the guilty party has to have “reason to believe” that the material will harm the United States, but during the post-World War II red scare, provisions were added that allowed the government to prosecute anyone who, “in violation of his trust,” released a document “relating to the national defense.”

At the Manning trial, the military attempted to persuade Lind that it didn’t have to prove that Manning "had reason to believe” that the information he released would harm the United States. That would have gotten around Manning’s own insistence—in the statement he had made before the court—that he had no intention of harming the United States, but instead of sparking “a domestic debate on the role of the military and our foreign policy in general as it related to Iraq and Afghanistan.” Lind ruled for the defense in April that the military would have to show that Manning "had reason to believe the information communicated could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.”