Before there was Tammy Haddad prowling This Town with the camcorder, there was H.R. Haldeman roaming the White House with the Super 8. Little did I know that Haldeman, Richard Nixon’s buzz-cutted chief of staff, had documented his time in the White House as eagerly as a suburban dad capturing Christmastime for the home-video annals. And not just Haldeman—domestic affairs czar John Ehrlichman and presidential aide Dwight Chapin also wielded a mean Super 8 (all three men served prison time in connection with the Watergate conspiracy). In toto, more than 500 reels shot by the three men have recently resurfaced. Luckily for us, we don’t need to sit in a basement somewhere while the only surviving member of the trio, Chapin, winds them into the projector. Instead, we can sit back and enjoy Our Nixon, a new documentary airing on CNN at 9 p.m. Thursday night that incorporates the films into a revealing new look at life inside the Nixon bubble.

And what a bubble it was. We’ve heard so much in the last decade about the ways in which both the Bush and Obama White Houses have become cloistered and disconnected that one might assume that this a contemporary condition, the result of our Drudge-ified, post-Sally Quinn era. But Our Nixon, co-produced by Brian Frye and Penny Lane, makes a convincing case that the Nixon White House took the cake for its sheer clueless self-absorption. There are moments of appealing humanity, as when press secretary Ron Ziegler is so excited to be in China on Nixon’s momentous 1972 trip that he bites into a tangerine whole, peel and all.

But it is unsettling to say the least to see the aides basking and frolicking in the cosseted realm of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue while war and protests rage beyond and their boss’s paranoia builds. “I never laughed as much as when I went to the Nixon White House,” Chapin says in an archived interview. He waxes about the pranks his colleagues perpetrated and the friendships they made: “It was the sense of humor … that made it all nice,” he says. Well, that’s… nice. As for those nettlesome protests, here’s what Chapin has to say: “I didn’t have much compassion for the people in the streets … I was of the opinion that the demonstrators belonged in the war. They didn’t help us get out, they just made it worse. That’s just how I viewed it.” This last line is punctuated with a chuckle.

There are glimmers of self-awareness in the clips of Ehrlichman, who talks about the headiness of arriving at the White House and about the way in which his grand plans for being a change agent very quickly morphed into feeling like he was part of the establishment, just someone who “moved this pile of firewood from over here to over there.” Haldeman, meanwhile, comes across as an extreme version of that classic Washington type who builds up the presidency to imperial heights, thereby buttressing his own overweening self-importance. We hear him flattering Nixon after an Oval Office address, as the president declares with transparent self-satisfaction, “You know, it was done with style.” We see him resisting the flirtatious prodding of a fetching Barbara Walters, and quoting Navy discipline to explain his role as chief of staff: “You have to operate as close to zero defects as you possibly can.”