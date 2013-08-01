On a January 1992 appearance alongside Bill on "60 Minutes," Hillary's death grip on the couch was the one sign of tension as the couple talked Gennifer Flowers. "I'm not sitting here some little woman standing by my man," she said. "I'm sitting here because I love him, and I respect him, and I honor what he's been through and what we've been through together. And if that's not enough for you then heck, don't vote for him."

Wendy Baldwin Vitter was visibly mortified during this press conference with her husband David Vitter after the D.C. madam scandal in July 2007. Then she took over the mic to announce: "To forgive is not always the easy choice but it was and is the right choice for me."

Larry Craig didn't admit to anything during this 2007 press conference. But his wife Suzanne Craig, standing beside him, looked stoic in a strategic pair of sunglasses.

Silda Wall Spitzer became an icon of humiliated political wives everywhere after this 2008 press conference, in which her thousand-yard stare did little to endorse Spitzer as a human.