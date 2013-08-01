The King James Bible: Genesis

1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

1:2 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.

1:3 And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.

1:4 And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness.

1:5 And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the

morning were the first day.

1:6 And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters

from the waters.

1:7 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from

the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.

1:8 And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day.