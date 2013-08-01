The stay at the Sheremetyevo transit hotel was expensive, and Snowden paid for it with his own savings; now, those seem to have run out. "He had some of his own money," Kucherena explained to me. "But his father is coming [to Moscow] soon, his American lawyer is coming. He won't be left to face his fate alone." He added, "He has American friends here. So everything will be okay."

It is unclear who those "American friends" are, and how Snowden, who has not had visitors for 39 days, and has never been to Moscow, made them. What we do know is that Moscow is still crawling with American spooks—as we learned from the CIA agent nabbed in Moscow while wearing an obscene blond wig—so maybe those are his American friends in Moscow. Likely, though, Snowden will live in an apartment that is bugged to the hilt, as any of my American (and British) friends in Moscow can tell you. They'd also likely tell you about how the Russian security services will regularly pay visits to your apartment, usually when you're not there, and leave overt "we were here" clues behind: missing rugs, opened emails, a ladder in the bedroom, a gun on your welcome mat. It may not be as excruciating as intercom announcements from a world now closed to you, but it's a close second, believe me.



Last week, Kucherena announced that Snowden was planning on settling in Russia and looking for work. Today, he clarified what he meant.

"I have to say he's getting a lot of job offers coming in," Kucherena said. "Offers from journalists to work together, and the like. I've passed them on to him, he'll make the decision himself." One place that had made an offer, Kucherena added, was VKontakte, Russia's Facebook rip-off, which also gives users access to a massive trove of pirated music, TV shows, and movies. Pavel Durov, VKontakte's founder, has been fighting off official pressure—prosecutorial summons, searches—in part because the internet wilds of VKontakte are one of the last bastions of freedom in Russia, and the opposition does a lot of its organizing through VKontakte, which is Russia's largest social network. In the last year or so, the government wanted to muscle in, and get a share of the company in order to exercise some control over it. So far, Durov has fought them off effectively, including today's court decision not to charge VKontakte under a new anti-piracy law. How's that for irony?

Kucherena also told Russia Today about some other new friends calling and asking for Snowden: Russian girls. Or, as Kucherena put it, "such [sexy? beautiful? pliant?] Russian girls." "He told me, ‘Anatoly, I still miss my girlfriend.’”