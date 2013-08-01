The U.S. Air Force has a long tradition of giving away American flags flown during combat, but now you can get an Old Glory that has accompanied a drone mission . — The Washington Post

Scandal-wracked Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell was forced to demonstrate that he had reimbursed the state nearly $2,400 for various food and hygienic items, including deodorant and “hint of lime” chips, that some of his kids had grabbed from the gubernatorial mansion and taken to school. — The Washington Post