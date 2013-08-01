Breitbart, the news and opinion site that bears the surname of its late founder Andrew, has several verticals. All present aspects of the world through a conservative lens. The lead stories on “Big Hollywood” right now quote Variety accusing the forthcoming blockbuster Elysium of “pushing a socialist agenda” and polemicize against super-relevant Hollywood figure Oliver Stone. “Big Government” is covering the IRS pseudo-scandal, super-relevant political figure Jesse Jackson, and an “Illegal Convicted of Child Porn [Who] Might Not Be Deported Due To Immigration Reform.” And so on.

And then there’s Breitbart Sports, launched at the beginning of this year. What does sports coverage from the right look like? I do not want to hazard any definitive statements, but judging from a recent, original article about how to properly evaluate starting pitching in Major League Baseball, the conservative take on sports has roughly the same relationship to empirical numbers as the conservative take on politics does.

In this article, columnist John Pudner introduces a new, proprietary metric, called Value Add Baseball. The idea behind it is to evaluate starting pitchers based not on how well they pitch, but how well they pitch in specific game situations. If a starting pitcher’s team scores six runs, he can give up five runs and still maintain a lead; by contrast, if a starting pitcher’s team scores only two runs, then he can give up three runs but still fall behind. The point of Value Add Baseball is to adjust for this: To make it clear that the pitcher who allows five runs when his team has scored six has done better than the pitcher who has allowed three runs when his team has scored two.

Sound crazy? It should! “The starting pitcher is the one player who has responsibility each game for getting his team the win,” Pudner writes. But, actually, it is not the pitcher’s job to get his team the win. It is the team’s job to get the team the win. Baseball is a team sport! The starting pitcher contributes to the win—typically, I agree, more than any other individual player does—by helping, along with his defense and catcher, limit the other team’s runs. But this metric holds the pitcher completely responsible. And it subscribes to the myth of “pitching to the score,” which is just plain wrong.