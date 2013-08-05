In the 1990s, a generation of Russians found themselves newly bound by one of the more dreary aspects of capitalism: office culture. In “Players,” Russian photographer Jana Romanova juxtaposes the colorful imaginative escapes of this new class of corporate worker against their 9-to-5 workplaces. “I had several friends,” Romanova told The New Republic, “who were involved in role-playing games [but] working as managers during the day time.” Romanova’s collections and books are available at the Anzenberger Agency gallery and bookshop.
Georgy, souvenir in a saleshop, dressed like a medieval knight, 2009.
Mikhail, junior researcher in a botanical lab, dressed like Robin Hood, 2009.
Vasilisa, the librarian, dressed in a geisha costume, 2009.
Anna, the accountant, dressed like a witch from Joanne [J.K.] Rowling's Harry Potter, 2009.
Igor, the top manager of a big company, dressed like a medieval fencer, 2009.
Mikhail, the sound engineer, in the similitude of Prince of the Russian Empire Alexander Menshikov, 2009.
Anna, the saleswoman, dressed in costume of a lady from fantasy books, 2009.
Mikhail, the advertising manager, dressed like hussar, 2009.
Alina, the financial director, in the similitude of a gypsy, 2009.
Vera, the director of public relations, in a dress of a lady from fantasy books, 2009.Anton, the top manager, in a similitude of Cardinal Richelieu, 2009.