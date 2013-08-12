In Seattle recently, I turned on the television and found myself riveted by the proceedings of the Washington State Liquor Control Board. The topic under discussion was regulations for implementing Initiative 502, which legalizes recreational use of marijuana. From as early as December, just four months from now, Washingtonians will no longer have to pretend to have some obscure tropical disease in order to get a bit of weed for ostensibly medical use. No longer will those of us who prefer to be law abiding—and, in any event, wouldn’t have a clue how to go about buying illegal dope—be, for that reason, denied our freedom to smoke. There are just a few small matters that need to be worked out.

Anyone who has taken Poli Sci 101 knows that regulatory agencies get “captured” by their clients. Judging from the board proceedings I watched, plus the extensive coverage of the pot-legalization experiment by Crosscut.com, a local Seattle website, the board seems to have lost no time in developing a Chamber of Commerce–like concern for the interests of folks who are already in the business. Only in this case, that often means people who are already growing marijuana—illegally. The liquor board sees its assignment not primarily as protecting us from bad weed or bad guys, but as creating a market.

It used to be fashionable to say that, if pot was legal, you’d never get any decent pot again. The logic was wobbly, but the basic notion was that marijuana and advanced capitalism were incompatible. I think that is about to be proved wrong, at least in Washington state. Colorado, the other state that legalized marijuana by referendum last fall, is trying to retain a bit of a counterculture flavor. It encourages people to grow their own, for example. In Washington, it will be illegal to grow your own. You’ll have to get it between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (long hours for the convenience of insomniac potheads) from an authorized dealer located at least 1,000 feet from any public school or child care center or playground or park or similar institution. Some people complain that in civic-minded Seattle, there is no place 1,000 feet from at least one such institution. You might as well say 1,000 feet from a Starbucks.

Then there is the outdoors/indoors question. The board originally required all officially sanctioned pot producers to do all their growing indoors. This was for security. But people protested that using so many grow lamps was a waste of energy, and the board reversed itself. Other rules will determine how many marijuana shops will be allowed to operate in each county, how much marijuana can be in a marijuana brownie (10 milligrams per serving), and so on.