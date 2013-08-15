In March 3, at a conference in Atlanta, a 59-year-old needlepoint expert, former missionary, and specialist in pediatric infectious disease named Hannah Gay announced that she’d found a cure for HIV. In the fall of 2010, she’d started treatment on an infected baby girl in Mississippi, putting the newborn on what was envisioned as a lifelong course of antiretroviral drugs. But when the child dropped off those medications some months later (her mother stopped bringing her to the clinic), the virus never reemerged. The disease had gone away. “She’s healthy,” Gay told me. “She’s a delightful little girl.”

The apparent breakthrough made the modest Dr. Gay an instant, international celebrity. ABC News named her and her research colleagues “the rock stars of the medical community”; Time counted her among the 100 most-influential people in the world, right up there with Aung San Suu Kyi and Jay Z. Then, less than two weeks after Gay’s bombshell, more good news arrived: A team in France published data on 14 patients who’d started antiretroviral drugs a few months after they were infected and later—just like the Mississippi baby—went off treatment altogether. Some have now been living drug-free for a decade, with scarcely any evidence that HIV has been leaking out of viral reservoirs to replenish their infections. “The tantalizing and long-sought dream of an AIDS cure,” trumpeted the San Francisco Chronicle, “appears to have arrived.”

But despite all the enthusiasm, the scientific details were surprisingly mundane. Neither “cure” involved the use of any new or untested drugs, nor even a radical rethinking of accepted protocols. What made the treatments special was the timing: Hannah Gay prescribed a three-drug cocktail when the Mississippi baby was just 30 hours old, squirting a first dose of AZT into the child’s mouth as soon as she got the chance. (Most infected infants would not have started intensive drug treatment until they were at least six weeks old.) By providing therapy so quickly and aggressively, she may have beaten back the germs before they squirreled away inside quiescent cells or dug into drug-resistant tissues in the brain. In her infant patient, she found a way to vanquish an infant form of the disease. The data from the group in France, who received a standard set of drugs earlier than most infected grown-ups do, suggests that something similar might be possible for older patients, too.

Screening all Americans for HIV at least once could prevent 212,000 new infections over the next 20 years.

Doctors once put off prescribing medicine for HIV until their patients were in desperate need, so as to mitigate the toxic side effects and postpone the inexorable development of drug-resistant viral strains. But in more recent years, a consensus has emerged around a protocol summarized as “hit hard and hit early.” Several large-scale studies have shown that attacking HIV infections while they’re fresh can make the virus less contagious and prolong lives. The cases in Mississippi and France provide vivid evidence in support of that approach, suggesting that—in some cases, at least—it can even yield a lasting cure.