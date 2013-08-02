This morning, The New York Times has a story about the new prize tactic of the anti-reproductive rights movement: laws that ban abortions at 20 weeks, which have cleared legislatures in 12 states since 2010 (and passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this summer). They aren’t constitutional, as the three court rulings on the topic have shown—they ignore Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion until viability, or about 24 weeks. But there’s reason to think that won’t always be the case if one of the laws lands before the right-leaning Supreme Court, whose swing vote, Anthony Kennedy, has shown a willingness to trim abortion access in the past. Kennedy takes pride in his reputation as a moderate—and that gets at exactly what’s most insidious about these laws, which is that, to the uninformed, they seem totally reasonable.

As the Times article explains, usually, “the laws ban abortions at the 20th week after fertilization, which is the 22nd week after the last menstrual period,” or only two weeks before Roe’s preexisting line. Nearly 90 percent of abortions occur in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, so these law stand to bar “several thousand abortions, at most, out of an estimated 1.2 million performed every year.” And this minor hemming of reproductive freedom seems palatable, or in fact appealing, to a majority of Americans. A Pew poll released earlier this week shows that the majority of Americans (54 percent) believe abortion should be legal in “all or most cases,” and 32 percent of those clarified they meant “most,” not “all.” The Washington Post presented similar data in its own poll last month, finding that 56 percent of Americans and, most tellingly, 51 percent of Democrats would prefer a 20-week cut-off to a 24-week one. In other words, even liberals seem to view 20-week bans as a low-cost way of acknowledging abortion’s moral queasiness factor, or of metaphorically “splitting the ticket” on their personal views.

By limiting abortion in ways that impute caution, but don’t actually choke off access for too many women, 20-week laws capture the American zeitgeist on abortion. Unfortunately, that growing consensus is utterly wrong.

In part, that’s true for practical reasons. These laws may ban a tiny minority of abortions, but they tend to impact people in the direst situations. As the Times acknowledges, the most serious fetal defects usually don’t become apparent until around 20 weeks. (You can read a heartrending story on this over at Slate.) What's more, many women who get stuck having their abortions late in the game are poor (or underage, or in an abusive relationship, for that matter). According to the Guttmacher Institute, “forty-two percent of women obtaining abortions have incomes below 100% of the federal poverty level ($10,830 for a single woman with no children)” and an additional “twenty-seven percent of women obtaining abortions have incomes between 100–199% of the federal poverty level.” Abortions aren’t cheap—they often run over $400—and many women spend months hoarding dollars, asking friends and family, or searching for clinics or abortion funds that can help them make up the difference between what they have and what they need to pay.