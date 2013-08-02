The last few weeks have been full of bad news for Senator Mitch McConnell. He earned a long awaited tea party challenger and, yesterday, two polls showed Allison Lundergan Grimes, the likely Democratic nominee, ahead by 1 and 2 points. As a result, Democrats are starting to believe they have a good chance in Kentucky. They shouldn’t get their hopes up. Certainly not yet.

Mitch McConnell is a clear favorite because he’s a Republican incumbent running in a red state, assuming he wins the primary. Perhaps this obvious point is overlooked because of its simplicity, but the fact is that incumbents don’t often lose on friendly terrain. No blue state Democratic incumbent lost in 2010. The only red state Republican incumbent who lost in 2008 was Ted Stevens, who was battling corruption charges and still only lost by a narrow margin. In 2006, Republican incumbents lost painfully close Senate races in Montana and Missouri, but it’s worth recalling that those were also the two closest red states of the 2008 presidential election, where McCain won by 2.38 and 0.13 points, respectively. In comparison, Kentucky went to McCain by 16 points and Romney by 23.

Of course, Democrats aren’t likely to get another 2006 or 2008 in 2014. Even if they did, a red state incumbent Republican would still be well positioned. If you don’t believe me, recall McConnell’s 2008 reelection campaign. The economy collapsed and McConnell was forced to shepherd TARP to passage in the Senate. McConnell’s approval ratings were about as bad in 2008 as they are now—here’s a sample of 44, 40, 44 from SurveyUSA. But, in the end, a Democratic victory required too many votes from conservative, McCain-Bush-Romney voters. It just wasn’t happening.

Things have only gotten worse for Kentucky Democrats since 2008. The Obama administration’s “War on Coal” has dealt a devastating blow to Democratic fortunes in “Coal Country.” Democratic Senate candidates in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia all ran behind traditional Democratic benchmarks in Appalachia in 2012. This was true in Kentucky in 2010, as well. Rand Paul won by a 5 point wider margin than McConnell in 2008, but Paul’s made much bigger gains in coal country—where Paul ran much as 18 points ahead of McConnell.