But that’s not what Morin, an ex-Apple and ex-Google employee is selling. In the “About” section on her site, she sheepishly admits that she is not especially domestic or crafty. Her first foray into crafting occurred when she made a purse out of empty Capri Sun cartons as a teenager. As a busy, working adult, Morin thought most crafts were too complicated and took too much time. Her DIY projects, on the other hand, are “hacks,” meant to make DIY easier. (The term’s a play on the “lifehacker” phenomenon, which promises ingenious solutions to problems you never knew you had.) But if you’re so busy, and admittedly uncrafty, and seemingly quite wealthy, why wouldn’t you just go to Target and buy a jewelry rack for $15, instead of spending the equivalent and additional sweat equity make one out of an old Jenga and some paint?

There are several cultural trends that have inspired the rise of these nouveau homemakers. One is a rejection of convenience. For example, mothers who eschew Pampers for cloth diapers, citing environmental concerns. Or, the really extreme moms, who don’t use diapers at all, favoring a method called “elimination communication” where you start potty training your kid basically from birth. Never mind the fact that they can’t hold their own heads up, much less figure out how a toilet works. You are more bonded with your baby and you’re doing your part to save the world.

The French polemicist Elisabeth Badinter argued in The Conflict that this rejection of convenience is anti-woman and anti-feminist. That’s part of it, but I also see an economic anxiety behind it. I belong to a generation that may be less upwardly mobile than my parents’. My fellow Millennials worry that the opportunities will constrict even further for our children, and we want to do whatever it takes to put them on the right track. This anxiety has manifested itself in choosing to do the difficult rather than the easy thing. If it’s more time-consuming, it must be better for our kids, the demented logic goes.

But the homemaking “hack” only goes half way—it’s less time-consuming than real artistry, but still far less convenient than ordering the damn thing on Amazon. The other cultural shift behind the rise of DIY, is the decline of the value of expertise. To become a great, say, knitter, it would take hundreds of hours of practice. But in the Wikipedia world, expertise is no longer valued in quite the same way. Why knit a beer coozie when you can make one out of an old sock?

There is no better example of the death of expertise than Jenny McCarthy. A television personality and ex-Playboy centerfold with zero medical training who nonetheless has become an autism expert, after her son was diagnosed with the malady. McCarthy—who was recently hired by ABC to co-host their daytime talk show “The View”—claims that vaccines trigger autism. Despite the fact that the central study promoting this view has been thoroughly discredited and the author stripped of his medical license, McCarthy has doubled down on her anti-vaccination claims and remains the celebrity ambassador to the vaccine-questioning autism organization Generation Rescue. According to a University of Michigan study, almost one-quarter of American parents put “some trust” in the medical advice given by celebrities like her.