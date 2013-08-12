Jeb Bush and Eva Longoria don’t have much in common, but on this they agree: Both think Texas might soon “go blue.” Even Senator Ted Cruz has said he’s worried his home state could become Democratic in “a few short years”—and some Obama campaign veterans have formed a new group, Battleground Texas, to make Cruz’s nightmare come true.

A blue Texas would be an electoral earthquake. And the demographics do look promising. Battleground Texas figures that, if it can boost Hispanic turnout to match the rate in other Latino-heavy swing states, then Democrats will be in a position to win in the Lone Star state.

But someone needs to rain on the rodeo: Democrats don’t have a chance of snagging Texas in a competitive presidential election any time soon. That’s because Latinos in Texas are disproportionately ineligible to vote. Too many either aren’t citizens or are too young to upend the state in the next few election cycles.

In order to win Texas in the near future, a Democratic presidential candidate would need not just record Latino turnout, but a historic performance with white voters, too.