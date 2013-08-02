Three changes in the way the National Football League plays football are helping to give us a good idea of the shape of things to come. Several months ago, the Competition Committee adopted a new rule banning ball-carriers from lowering their helmets into oncoming defenders in an attempt to break free of the tackle. (The committee also eliminated the so-called “Tuck Rule,” which is probably the least controversial thing the committee has ever done, unless you’re a Patriots fan.) This week, the NFL announced that the Pro Bowl—the much-ballyhooed all-star game that takes place the weekend before the Super Bowl—will not have kick-offs. And new rules, the New York Times reported this week, have all but eliminated tackling during preseason camps.

All of these changes are designed to make the game safer for the players. At the same time, all disadvantage particular types of players (respectively: running backs, who can no longer gain extra yardage by lowering their helmets; kick-returners, whose jobs just got less prestigious; and linebackers as well as defenders generally, who can’t practice tackling technique). And all raise a question that, one worries, the league, led by bungling megalomaniac Roger Goodell, is not thinking carefully enough about: What makes football football?

To me, the most provocative rule change is the elimination of kick-offs from the Pro Bowl. This is the least immediately relevant: The Pro Bowl is a joke, a meaningless exhibition held in Hawaii at season’s end, played at three-quarter speed—unless you’re the late, great Sean Taylor—and watched mainly by people who want something to joke about on Twitter for those three hours. Yet this change is significant nonetheless. The NFL is acknowledging that you do not need kick-offs to have a football game.

The league has been moving in this direction. Kick-offs are arguably the game’s most dangerous play. They are not quite as integrated a part of the game (there are, in football-talk, “three phases”—offense, defense, and special teams—and of them, special teams is obviously the most expendable). Some coaches, including Tampa Bay’s Greg Schiano, have called for its elimination, and indeed in moving the kick-off line from the 30-yard-line to the 35 a couple seasons ago, the NFL tripled the number of touchbacks by making it easier for kicks to reach deep into the end zone, dramatically reducing the number of kick-off returns. It would, in other words, come as no surprise if, 10 years from now, NFL games lack kick-offs, and this is the most definitive evidence of that yet.